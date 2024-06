Baddoo went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 11-2 win over the White Sox.

Baddoo went deep in the first inning with a runner on for his second home run of the season. However, he wasn't able to add anything else to his box score, which is reflective of his struggles overall this season. The outfielder is batting just .132 across 16 games and has mostly fallen into a reserve role for the Tigers.