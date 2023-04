Baddoo went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers.

With Austin Meadows (personal) out, Baddoo has been seeing fairly regular playing time since getting called up from Triple-A on April 8, though he's still only batting .233. The outfielder can offer a little bit of power and speed when he's hot, but he's been too inconsistent to warrant serious fantasy attention.