Baddoo is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Toledo prior to Monday's game against the Guardians, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

He was demoted last week in favor of Parker Meadows, but Baddoo now appears likely to rejoin the active roster as a replacement for Meadows, who is set to land on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain. Baddoo has turned in a .582 OPS over 62 plate appearances in the big leagues this season.