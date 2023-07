Baddoo went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Marlins.

Baddoo left the game for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning but was able to make a big impact before then, launching his fifth home run of the season in the second inning with two runners on. It was a much needed jolt for the outfielder, as he's batting just .148 over his last 10 games with a 30 percent strikeout rate.