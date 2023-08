Baddoo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

Baddoo is batting just .218 this season with a .664 OPS, but he's been better lately. Over his last 10 games, the outfielder is batting .273, and he's hit two of his seven home runs on the year. Baddoo should continue to hit leadoff for the Tigers most days, at least when they're not facing a lefty.