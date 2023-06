Baddoo (quad) went through a workout on the field at Comerica Park on Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It's not clear what all Baddoo did during his workout, but getting on the field at all to do some drills is a step in the right direction. The outfielder has missed the last week-and-a-half of action with a strained right quadriceps and there is no timetable for his return to the active roster.