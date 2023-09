Baddoo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Reds.

Baddoo went deep with a runner on in the fourth inning, giving him 10 home runs for the year. The outfielder has recorded 10 or more long balls in two of his three seasons with the Tigers, and each time he's also reached double figures in stolen bases. That's given him some fantasy appeal in deeper leagues, though his low batting average the last two years has put a dent in his value.