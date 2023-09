Baddoo hit a pinch-hit home run during his lone at-bat in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Royals.

Baddoo provided some offense off the bench, though it's a bit concerning that he was out of the starting lineup in a matchup against veteran righty Zack Greinke. The Tigers have been eliminated from playoff contention, so they may mix and match their lineups the rest of the way to get a look at some different players, which could make Baddoo's playing time unpredictable over the final handful of games.