Baddoo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

For the fourth time in seven games, Baddoo finds himself on the bench, though the lefty-hitting outfielder's absence Sunday will come with a right-hander (Justin Verlander) on the hill for the opposition. Baddoo has been solid enough overall in August to continue holding down a strong-side platoon role, as he's slashing .266/.319/.453 with three home runs and two stolen bases on the month.