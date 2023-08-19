Baddoo went 2-for-7 with a double and a solo home run across both games of Friday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Baddoo batted leadoff both games and had success in the first one, going 2-for-4 with his eighth home run of the season. The outfielder was less effective in the nightcap, going 0-for-3. Baddoo is now batting .224 for the year and has an outside chance of matching his career high in long balls, which was the 13 he hit as a rookie back in 2021. He also swiped a career-best 18 bases that season in 124 games but is down to just seven steals so far this year in 80 games.