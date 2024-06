Baddoo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Baddoo has now made just two starts in a stretch of seven games and appears to be fading into a fourth-outfielder role after he had begun to see steady playing time in late May. His downturn in playing time appears to be a byproduct of Justyn-Henry Malloy's move into a near-everyday role since his June 3 call-up from Triple-A Toledo.