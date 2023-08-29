Baddoo hit a pinch-hit solo home run in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.

Baddoo didn't appear until the ninth inning but still managed to make an impact, slugging his ninth home run of the season for Detroit's only run of the night. The outfielder didn't get the start against a righty for the second day in a row, so his role may be shrinking with the recent arrival of top prospect Parker Meadows. Baddoo was already sitting most of the time against southpaws and now looks like more of a bench option, which cuts into his fantasy value.