Baddoo (quad) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

He'll be in the lineup for the Tigers' series opener against the Blue Jays. Baddoo has been sidelined since early June with a right quad strain but is almost ready to go following a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Toledo during which he went 2-for-12 with a double at the plate.