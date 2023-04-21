site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Sitting out Friday
RotoWire Staff
Baddoo is absent from the Tigers' lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.
Baddoo has now been on the bench for two of the last three games against right-handers. The Tigers are going with Matt Vierling in left field and Kerry Carpenter in right.
