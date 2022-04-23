Faedo was transferred from High-A Lakeland to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.
Faedo started the 2022 season with High-A Lakeland to build up his pitch count, as he had not thrown in affiliated ball since 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He worked 10.2 innings with a 12:3 K:BB at the level prior to his promotion, and he threw four innings in his latest outing. If Faedo performs well, it's possible he could reach the majors this season, but the Tigers will likely take a cautious approach given his health history.