Hurter was placed on the minor-league injured list with back stiffness Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hurter hasn't pitched since being sent down to Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 17, which is now understood to be the result of a back issue. The left-hander has posted a 2.45 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 62 strikeouts over 58.2 innings in 38 appearances, including four starts, with the Tigers this year. Hurter is likely a part of Detroit's major-league plans moving forward this season, so they'll likely be cautious in their approach to getting him back on the mound.