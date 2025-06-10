Tigers' Brant Hurter: Working as opener Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hurter will serve as the Tigers' opening pitcher in Tuesday's contest versus the Orioles, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Hurter is stretched out more than most openers, having gone three innings in three appearances this season and multiple frames with regularity. He will be followed by Sawyer Gipson-Long, who is slated to absorb most of the innings out of the bullpen.
