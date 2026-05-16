The Tigers optioned Hanifee to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

With Casey Mize (thigh) returning from the injured list to start Saturday's game against Toronto, Hanifee will end up as the odd man out of a spot on Detroit's active roster. The 27-year-old has performed admirably when called upon this year, posting a 1.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through 9.1 innings, giving him strong odds to return to the Tigers' bullpen at some point.