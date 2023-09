Kelly went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Athletics.

Kelly has seen somewhat limited playing time since signing with the Tigers on Aug. 19. He hasn't done much to earn more either, batting .190 (8-for-42) over 15 games with his new team, with his homer Friday being his first as a Tiger. He has a .214/.270/.302 slash line with two long balls, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored and one stolen base over 48 contests between Detroit and Arizona this season.