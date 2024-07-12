Kelly went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored Thursday against the Guardians.

Kelly, starting for just the second time in five days as he continues to work in a timeshare with Jake Rogers, extended his modest hitting streak to six while reaching base three times and homering for the third time during that six-game stretch. It was the seventh home run of the season for Kelly, who has also added 28 RBI while producing a useful slash line of .247/.326/.418 through 178 plate appearances.