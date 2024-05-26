Kelly will serve as the Tigers' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Detroit will make room in the lineup for both Kelly and Jake Rogers in the series finale, but the former looks to have taken on the lion's share of the playing time at catcher of late. Over the Tigers' preceding eight games, Kelly has made five starts behind the plate to Rogers' three.