default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Tigers acquired Paddack and Randy Dobnak from the Twins on Monday in exchange for Enrique Jimenez, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Paddack has had an up-and-down 2025 campaign, posting a 4.95 ERA and 83:27 K:BB across 111 innings covering 21 starts. He is coming off a dandy of a performance his last time out on the road against the Dodgers, striking out eight over six innings of one-run ball. Troy Melton is currently serving as the Tigers' No. 5 starter and is slated to take the ball Monday against the Diamondbacks, but Paddack figures to replace him in Detroit's rotation after that.

More News