The Tigers acquired Paddack and Randy Dobnak from the Twins on Monday in exchange for Enrique Jimenez, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Paddack has had an up-and-down 2025 campaign, posting a 4.95 ERA and 83:27 K:BB across 111 innings covering 21 starts. He is coming off a dandy of a performance his last time out on the road against the Dodgers, striking out eight over six innings of one-run ball. Troy Melton is currently serving as the Tigers' No. 5 starter and is slated to take the ball Monday against the Diamondbacks, but Paddack figures to replace him in Detroit's rotation after that.