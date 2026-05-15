Tigers' Connor Seabold: Back from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers activated Seaboard (ankle) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Seabold is returning from left ankle inflammation and has been sidelined since April 25. He pitched in two games on a rehab assignment and is ready to return to the Detroit bullpen. Seabold has produced a 4.09 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across 11 innings this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Connor Seabold: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Connor Seabold: Placed on injured list•
-
Tigers' Connor Seabold: Records first win Thursday•
-
Tigers' Connor Seabold: Effective in team debut•
-
Tigers' Connor Seabold: Will begin season in big leagues•
-
Tigers' Connor Seabold: Finds work with Detroit•