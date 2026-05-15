The Tigers activated Seaboard (ankle) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Seabold is returning from left ankle inflammation and has been sidelined since April 25. He pitched in two games on a rehab assignment and is ready to return to the Detroit bullpen. Seabold has produced a 4.09 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across 11 innings this season.