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Tigers' Connor Seabold: Cast off 40-man roster

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

The Tigers designated Seabold for assignment Sunday.

Seabold will give up his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Troy Melton (elbow), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list to start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader in Baltimore. Through 11 relief appearances with the Tigers this season, Seabold has posted a 3.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB in 15.2 innings. If Seabold isn't claimed off waivers, he'll have the option of electing free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Toledo.

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