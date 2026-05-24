Tigers' Connor Seabold: Cast off 40-man roster

The Tigers designated Seabold for assignment Sunday.

Seabold will give up his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Troy Melton (elbow), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list to start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader in Baltimore. Through 11 relief appearances with the Tigers this season, Seabold has posted a 3.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB in 15.2 innings. If Seabold isn't claimed off waivers, he'll have the option of electing free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Toledo.