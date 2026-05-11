Seabold (ankle) struck out two and gave up one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning in his rehab appearance Friday with Single-A Lakeland.

The Tigers placed Seabold on the 15-day injured list April 26 due to left ankle inflammation, but he shouldn't require an extended rehab assignment before making his return from the shelf. The right-hander projects to serve as a multi-inning option out of the Detroit bullpen once he's activated.