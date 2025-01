The Tigers signed Rodriguez for $3.2 million on Wednesday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

Rodriguez is receiving one of the larger bonuses from this international signing period, and he also has some of the most raw power in the class. However, at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds and with a power-over-hit profile, there's a chance he'll struggle to make enough contact in pro ball. If he keeps the strikeouts in check this summer in the Dominican Summer League, that would be a promising sign.