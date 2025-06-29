Enns is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Nationals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The left-hander made his first MLB appearance since 2021 last Thursday against the A's in what was expected to be a spot start, but he'll receive another turn through the rotation after allowing just one hit across five scoreless frames. Another strong performance could keep Enns in the rotation, even with Reese Olson (finger) potentially making his return from the IL this week.