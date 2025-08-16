Dingler went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Friday's 7-0 win over the Twins.

Dingler chipped in as part of a 10-hit Detroit attack that led to the easy win. The catcher has slowed down a bit in August with a .205 batting average and .680 OPS, though he has at least mustered two home runs and seven RBI in 13 games. Overall, Dingler is batting .272 with a .746 OPS, and he remains the team's clear top backstop ahead of Jake Rogers.