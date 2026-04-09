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Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Getting breather Thursday
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RotoWire Staff
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Dingler is absent from the lineup for Thursday's tilt in Minnesota.
It's a day game Thursday as the Twins and Tigers finish off a four-game series, so Dingler will get some rest. Jake Rogers is doing the catching and batting ninth as Detroit attempts to avoid the sweep.