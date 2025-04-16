Dingler is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Brewers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Dingler caught the first two games of the series, so he'll get a breather in Wednesday's matinee. Thomas Nido will be behind the plate and bat seventh.
