Dingler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 win over the Royals.

Dingler delivered his 12th home run of the season in the eighth inning to help give the Tigers some breathing room. The Detroit catcher is having a strong offensive season with a .272 batting average and .751 OPS across 105 games, and he's batting .273 with an .818 OPS in his last 10 contests. Dingler batted just .167 with a .505 OPS across 27 regular-season games as a rookie in 2024.