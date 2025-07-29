Dingler went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Dingler has been in a nice groove lately, as he now has hits in four straight games, with three of them going down as multi-hit performances. Overall, the Detroit catcher is slashing .279/.320/.435 with nine home runs, 29 runs scored and 40 RBI across 80 games. He's been more effective against lefties, sporting an .889 OPS in those matchups, and his long ball Monday came against Arizona southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. However, Dingler still has a solid .710 OPS against righties, giving him broad fantasy appeal in his starting role.