Dingler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Orioles.

Dingler's solo shot and a three-run home run from Parker Meadows both came in the fourth inning, giving Detroit all the offense it would need in the victory. Dingler is now up to seven long balls for the year after coming into 2025 with just one career MLB home run. The catcher is enjoying a breakout campaign with a .283 batting average and .768 OPS through 53 games, and he's squarely moved past Jake Rogers as the team's top option behind the plate.