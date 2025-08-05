Dingler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-3 win over the Twins.

Dingler was one of three Detroit players to go deep as the Tigers rallied from an early 2-0 hole to secure the win. The 26-year-old catcher is having a productive sophomore campaign, as he's now up to 10 home runs to go along with a .749 OPS across 85 games. Last year, Dingler posted just a .505 OPS in 27 regular-season games as he served primarily in a backup role, but he's emerged as Detroit's clear top backstop in 2025 due to his improved offensive output.