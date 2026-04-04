Dingler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

Dingler mashed his second home run of the year in the fourth inning with a runner on, and that gave starter Framber Valdez more than enough run support. The Detroit catcher has put a slow, injury-delayed start to spring training behind him, as he's hit the ground running with a .300/.364/.650 slash line and seven RBI through six games to begin the regular season.