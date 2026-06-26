Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Homers again in loss

Dingler went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Dingler entered the ninth inning having not put the ball in play yet, but he quickly changed that, lacing the first pitch from Enyel De Los Santos over the center field wall for his 19th home run of the season. The Detroit catcher now has three long balls across his last six games and eight homers in 21 contests this month. The 19 deep flies overall is a new career high for Dingler, who had 13 home runs in 126 regular-season games last year.