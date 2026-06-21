Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Lifts off again Sunday

Dingler went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two total RBI in Sunday's 5-4, 10-inning win over the White Sox.

Dingler went deep for the second straight day, and he's now up to 18 long balls on the season. That's the most on the team and third in the majors among catchers, behind only Shea Langeliers with 19 home runs and Hunter Goodman with 21. Dingler has been a dynamic offensive force as the undisputed top backstop for Detroit, with Jake Rogers in a clear reserve role that carries limited fantasy value.