Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Lifts off again Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Dingler went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two total RBI in Sunday's 5-4, 10-inning win over the White Sox.

Dingler went deep for the second straight day, and he's now up to 18 long balls on the season. That's the most on the team and third in the majors among catchers, behind only Shea Langeliers with 19 home runs and Hunter Goodman with 21. Dingler has been a dynamic offensive force as the undisputed top backstop for Detroit, with Jake Rogers in a clear reserve role that carries limited fantasy value.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!