Dingler, who went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, is batting just .188 through seven exhibition contests.

The start to Dingler's spring was delayed after undergoing arthroscopic right elbow surgery in the offseason. So far, the catcher has looked a bit sluggish offensively, but the key thing is that he's seeing regular game action heading into the regular season. Dingler had an impressive 2025 with a .278/.327/.425 slash line and 13 home runs across 126 regular-season contests, and he should be Detroit's clear No. 1 backstop this year with Jake Rogers in a reserve role.