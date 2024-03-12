The Tigers optioned Dingler to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
There's currently no room for Dingler on the big-league roster, but he could get a look at some point in 2024 if injury should strike at the catcher position. For now, the second-round pick will catch regularly at Toledo.
