Dingler (elbow) will come off the bench and work behind the plate in Friday's spring game against the Phillies, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 25-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow during the offseason, and he's now game ready after being limited with his throwing at the start of camp. Dingler was added to Detroit's 40-man roster in November in order to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, and he could make his MLB debut at some point in 2024.