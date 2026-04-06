site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-dillon-dingler-receiving-rest-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Receiving rest Monday
•
1 min read
Dingler is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.
Dingler will receive a routine day off Monday after starting behind the dish in each of the Tigers' last four games. Jake Rogers will handle catching duties in the series opener in Minnesota.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read