Dingler is recovering from arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear when the procedure was performed, but Dingler has already begun a throwing program and is able to do all other baseball activities. The 25-year-old catcher was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster over the offseason and could debut at some point in 2024.
