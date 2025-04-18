Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dingler is not in the Tigers' starting lineup against the Royals on Friday.

Dingler will take a seat for the second game of the series, with Tomas Nido starting behind home plate and batting eighth against Royals southpaw Cole Ragans. Dingler is slashing .306/.320/.510 with five runs scored, two home runs and nine RBI across 50 plate appearances this season.

More News