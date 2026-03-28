Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Resting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dingler is not in Detroit's starting lineup against San Diego on Saturday.
Dingler started in each of the Tigers' first two games of the regular season, but he'll get some rest Saturday while Jake Rogers serves as the team's backstop and bats ninth. Dinger has gone 3-for-8 with one home run and four RBI to open the 2026 campaign.
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