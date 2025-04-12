Dingler isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.
Detroit will give Dingler a chance to catch his breath Saturday after he went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's win. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate instead and bat ninth.
