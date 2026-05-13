Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Slugs seventh homer Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dingler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 10-2 loss to the Mets.
Dingler opened the scoring in the second inning by taking Freddy Peralta deep for his seventh homer of the season. The catcher had dropped off significantly after a strong start to the year, entering Tuesday batting just .161 with a 4:14 BB:K over his previous 16 games. Even with the recent struggles, Dingler still owns a solid .234/.305/.461 slash line with eight doubles, 27 RBI and 14 runs scored across 141 plate appearances.
More News
-
Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Heading to bench Sunday•
-
Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Hits key home run in win•
-
Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Two hits in loss to Atlanta•
-
Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Receiving evening off•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Hit hard again in third loss•