Dingler is starting at catcher and batting seventh in Monday's game against the Mariners.
Four games into the season, Dingler and Jake Rogers have alternated starts behind the plate each day, with Dingler getting the call Monday and Rogers headed to the bench. One of the two could emerge at some point to seize a larger role, but for now, it appears that they're locked into a fairly even split that puts a lid on the fantasy values of both players.
