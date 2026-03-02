Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Throwing to bases Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dingler (elbow) is scheduled to advance to throwing to bases Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Dingler has been eased into a throwing program in Tigers camp after having arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in January. The 27-year-old has seen action in a couple Grapefruit League contests as a designated hitter, but it's unclear when he will be ready to catch in a spring training game. As long as he continues to progress without setbacks, Dingler is expected to be ready for Opening Day.
