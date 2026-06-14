Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Triples, drives in run Saturday

Dingler went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Guardians.

Dingler plated Detroit's first and only run of the contest on a first-inning single, then recorded his first triple of the season later in the game. The catcher has been providing plenty of extra-base hits lately with a triple, four doubles, six home runs and a 1.112 OPS across his last 15 games. Dingler could be ticketed for his first All-Star appearance next month, as he's been one of the best offensive backstops in the majors this year.