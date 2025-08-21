The Tigers will promote Sommers from Triple-A Toledo ahead of Friday's game against the Royals, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sommers will join the Tigers for their series against the Royals this weekend and will make his MLB debut when he gets into game. The southpaw has pitched in Double-A and Triple-A during 2025. He posted a 1.48 ERA across 24.1 innings with Double-A Erie and has a 3.31 ERA and 41:14 K:BB in 32.2 innings at Triple-A.